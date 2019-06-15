24 homes without water following main break in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A large water main break shut down part of a major road in Dorchester Saturday night.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to avoid Gallivan Boulevard near Hallet Street as crews work to repair a water main break that has flooded the area.

Some travel lanes were reopened after the water was shut off to the area.

About 22 homes and two condos were without access to water for a time.

Residents in the area may also experience discolored water but, officials at the Boston Water and Sewer Company say it is still safe to drink.

The cleanup process is underway.

Advisory from @MassDOT – in #Boston Gallivan Boulevard closed at Hallet St due to a water main break;no ETA on when it reopens — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) June 16, 2019

