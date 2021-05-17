Subway riders, wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns, step off a train, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Overnight service on New York City’s subways returned Monday for the first time in more than a year as the city continued its emergence from the coronavirus pandemic.

The first morning of uninterrupted train service went well, Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Pat Foye said.

“We’re really happy to be bringing 24-7 service back,” Foye said on WINS radio. “It’s important to the economy of New York, restaurants, bars, nightclubs etc., getting patrons and employees to and from, and it’s also important psychologically.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who controls the MTA, announced earlier this month that subway service would return to 24-hour operation on May 17.

The system was shut down between 1 and 5 a.m. starting April 30, 2020 so trains and stations could be disinfected. The overnight closure was scaled back to 2 to 4 a.m. in February.

Amid a spike in subway crime including several slashings last week, Foye said the MTA will send 100 more of its own officers and 100 more private security contractors into the system to supplement the New York Police Department presence.

Foye said enhanced cleaning of subway trains will continue despite the return of all-night service.

