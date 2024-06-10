NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Pollard Middle School in Needham has 454 students in its eighth grade class. And out of that class, it has a historic number of twins.

“It’s crazy to see how many,” said Pollard Middle School student Avery Trachtenberg.

Twenty-four sets of twins will soon all graduate together.

Speaking with 7NEWS, brothers Cal and Owen Hammerstrand said they were surprised by the number, themselves.

“Cal once had a class where he had six sets of these people all in one class,” Owen said. “So, it’s just very funny to look around and notice how many other people are twins amongst us.”

Siblings said one of their favorite parts of being a twin is pranking their friends and teachers.

“On April Fools Day, we switch classes and it actually worked too,” said Michelle Shtifman.

“My favorite part about being a twin is when they mix us up because it is very funny when they’re trying to talk to me, except they accidentally say my sibling’s name,” said Cal Hammerstrand.

Most importantly, twins said they love always having a friend by their side.

“I love that we’re kind of the same person, share a lot of the same interests. It’s never really boring when we’re together,” said Nicole Shtifman.

“We get to know each other better and then it’s just fun to just always be around Cal all the time,” said Owen Hammerstrand. “It’s fun being a twin.”

The students are set to graduate eighth grade on Wednesday.

