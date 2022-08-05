SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year old man has died after a three-car accident on I-95 South in Sharon.

State Troopers responded to the scene near Exit 17 at 7:44 p.m. Thursday. They found three cars involved: a 2013 BMW driven by Jordan McGrath-Edlund, 24, of Mansfield, a 2016 Subaru Impreza driven by a 34-year-old Providence man and a 2012 Honda CR-V driven by a 70-year-old Foxboro woman.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the BMW was driving quickly and making multiple lane changes before the crash before the driver struck the Impreza and the CR-V, causing those cars to roll over. The BMW also rolled into the center median.

McGrath-Edlund, the BMW driver, was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The CR-V driver was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with potential serious injuries, and the Impreza driver was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

