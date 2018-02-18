24-year-old man dies in Lowell shooting, police continue search for suspect

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts authorities have identified the man killed in an early morning double shooting in Lowell.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent William Taylor confirmed Saturday that 24-year-old Anthony Luna of Lowell died after being taken to Lowell General Hospital. Luna was involved in a shooting that took place at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday at a city intersection, O’Connell and Fay Streets.

A second, unidentified man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and later released.

Neighbors say they feel unsettled knowing the shooting happened in their quiet neighborhood.

Police are still searching for the suspect, or suspects, involved.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Lowell Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)