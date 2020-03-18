24-year-old man struck, killed by Commuter Rail train in Rockport

ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a 24-year-old man was struck and killed by an inbound Commuter Rail train in Rockport on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a person struck near the area of Piggery Crossing around 7:40 p.m. determined that foul play was not involved, according to a release issued by police.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Transit police were called to the scene and are investigating along with the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit.

No additional information was immediately released.

