SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Springfield police were called to a building on Lyman Street early Thursday morning, an interaction that concluded with an officer-involved shooting.

According to authorities, upon arrival to respond to the 911 call, officers located the subject of the call, a 24-year-old Springfield man, “at an apartment building’s entrance way with two firearms.”

“Due to circumstances that remain under investigation, two officers fired their service pistol, one officer striking the 24-year-old, wounding him,” the Hampden District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “Detectives continue to investigate what transpired in the moments afterwards.”

The DA’s office said officers rendered medical aid on scene but the 24-year-old male was later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

This investigation remains ongoing.

