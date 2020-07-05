24-year-old shot, man taken into custody in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges after police say he allegedly shot another man on Saturday night in Worcester.

Officers responding to a shooting on Almont Avenue just before midnight found the victim, a 24-year-old man, who was rushed to the hospital for serious injuries, police said.

A suspect, Leroy Thompson, 25, of Worcester, was arrested and being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

