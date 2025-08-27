WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - West Bridgewater police responded to a serious car crash Wednesday morning.

The sole occupant of the car, a 24-year-old male, was transported via MedFlight to a Boston Hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred just after 4 a.m. on Crescent Street.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

