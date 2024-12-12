MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a murder in Manchester, N.H. Tuesday night, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.

Alicia Castagnino, of Manchester, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with second-degree murder, the office said.

She is accused of shooting and killing a man, later identified as Brennan Pelio, 27, inside a home on Silver Street at around 10 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.

When officers arrived, they found Pelio shot in the head, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Castagnino is slated to be arraigned Friday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)