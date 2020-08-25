BOSTON (WHDH) - More than two dozen Boston University students returning to the campus for the fall semester have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Out of 14,965 tests completed since July 27, 25 results have come back positive, 160 invalid and 14,780 negative, according to the BU COVID-19 Testing Data Dashboard.

Nineteen of those students who tested positive remain in isolation, while five have recovered and one has been confirmed non-contagious, BU reported.

All undergraduate and graduate students are being tested immediately upon arrival to campus to help slow the spread of the virus.

The university offered undergraduates the choice between attending in-person classes through a hybrid model or taking all classes remotely this fall.

