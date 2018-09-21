REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-foot-long dead humpback whale washed ashore on Revere Beach Friday morning.

Video sent to 7News showed the whale’s body lying on the edge of the water.

State police say specialists from the New England Aquarium are responding to the scene.

The cause of the whale’s death is under investigation.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says there is an unusual amount of deaths between a few whale species, including humpback and minke.

An approx. 25-foot long whale has washed up on Revere Beach. Troopers have secured the scene. Specialists from @NEAQ enroute with a team of specialists. This the latest of several deceased whales to have washed ashore in Mass. waters in recent weeks. What a beautiful creature. pic.twitter.com/JFtbWHKpYV — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 21, 2018

