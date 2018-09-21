REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-foot-long dead humpback whale washed ashore on Revere Beach Friday morning.
Video sent to 7News showed the whale’s body lying on the edge of the water.
State police say specialists from the New England Aquarium are responding to the scene.
The cause of the whale’s death is under investigation.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says there is an unusual amount of deaths between a few whale species, including humpback and minke.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)