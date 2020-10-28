BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - More than two dozen kittens and cats that traveled from Georgia to Massachusetts are looking for their forever homes.

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Cape Cod received 25 kittens and cats, ranging from 9 weeks to 4 years old, from the LaGrange Animal Shelter in Georgia on Wednesday.

LaGrange Animal Shelter has been overwhelmed with animals since the start of the pandemic, so the MSPCA has stepped up to help get these surrendered pets adopted.

The kittens and cats are said to be healthy, social and friendly.

They are serving a mandatory 48-hour quarantine before being placed for adoption.

Anyone who is interested in adopting can email capeadoptions@mspca.org.

This marked the MSPCA’s third transport of animals from the LaGrange Animal Shelter.

