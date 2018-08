JAN JUC, Australia (WHDH) — A walk on an Australian beach led to a pre-historic discovery that dates back millions of years.

One man found a pair of fossilized teeth from the great jagged-narrow toothed shark on a beach south of Melbourne.

He says the teeth date back 25 million years.

The shark was about twice the length of a normal great white shark.

