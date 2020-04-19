25-year-old dead after driving into a tree in Richmond

RICHMOND, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man crashed his car into a tree and died on Saturday afternoon in Richmond.

Emergency crews responding to a crash at 2:30 p.m. on Route 41 found a car off the road that had hit a tree, authorities said Sunday.

The driver, Austin Shaw, 25, of Pittsfield, had veered off the road after hitting a curve, according to Berkshire District Attorney’s Office. He was extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passersby called 911 at the time of the crash and removed an infant from the scene, authorities said.

The infant was taken to Berkshire Medical Center but was unharmed, police said, and was later released.

