NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - State police in New Hampshire are investigating a collision that left one driver dead and another seriously injured Thursday night in North Hampton.

Authorities said members of the North Hampton Police Department were called to the scene of a crash on Route 1 near Granite Road around 9:44 p.m. where two vehicles were found.

According to New Hampshire State Police, responding officers determined a 2007 Honda Civic headed southbound had crossed a double yellow line, a continuous middle turn lane and then a second double yellow line before striking a 2019 Hyundai Tucson travelling north.

Authorities said the driver of the Tucson, Alexander Price, a 25-year-old Portsmouth resident, succumbed to his injuries and passed away at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

The driver of the Civic, 37-year-old Matthew Meisner of Hampton, sustained serious injuries.

State police said all aspects of the collision remain under investigation.

Authorities ask that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or what led up to it contact Trooper First Class Nathaniel Goodwin at Nathaniel.D.Goodwin@dos.nh.gov or by voicemail at (603)545-4288.

