25-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on Sunday morning in Waltham.

Officers responding to a single-car crash around 2:46 a.m. on River Street found a badly damaged vehicle near the Watertown line, police said.

Emergency crews assisted at the scene and had the driver, a 25-year-old man, taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately available.

