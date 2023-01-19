MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say a 7-year-old boy is recovering after he was found with multiple injuries in Manchester, NH, leading to the arrest of a 25-year-old man now charged for assault and endangering a child.

Officers made the arrest two days after police were first called to an Eastern Avenue address on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Police had received a report that a child there suffered “significant burns to his face and body,” and was “not conscious or breathing,” according to a statement from the department.

First responders were able to find the 7 year old, who was brought to a local hospital for treatment before being transferred to another hospital for “more advanced care.” Authorities said medical personnel later found the boy had suffered other injuries in addition to the burns.

Following an investigation by the department’s Juvenile Unit, police arrested 25-year-old Murtadah Mohammad on Thursday, Jan. 19. Mohammad was described by police as being “known to the victim” and is now facing charges that include:

First Degree Assault (felony)

Two counts of Second Degree Assault (felony)

Two counts of Falsifying Physical Evidence (felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

As an investigation into the assault continues, Manchester PD officials ask that anyone who may have information on the incident contact the department at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)