25-year-old man dies in Middleborough motorcycle crash

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Middleborough late Saturday night that left a 25-year-old man dead.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 198 Old Center St. about 10:45 p.m. found the operator, a Middleborough man, dead at the scene, according to Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins.

His name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, though speed is believed to have been a factor.

