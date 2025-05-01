SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man is accused of filming a teenage girl in a Target dressing room in Swansea Monday night, police said.

John Michael Williams, of Swansea, was arrested Wednesday and charged with photographing sexual or intimate parts of a child, possession of child pornography, and disorderly conduct, according to the Swansea Police Department.

He was arraigned in Fall River District Court Thursday.

On Monday, at around 8 p.m., officers responded to the Target at 579 Grand Army of the Republic Highway for a report of a 17-year-old girl being filmed in the dressing room, police said.

Investigators determined a man was filming the girl changing, using his cell phone, Swansea police said in a statement.

Police posted surveillance video screenshots of the man on social media, and said they were able to identify him as Williams with help from the public.

He was arrested at his aunt’s home in Swansea home Wednesday. Prosecutors said he was found in a bathroom, having shaved his beard.

“The defendant was reportedly heard activating hair clippers, changing his appearance, while in the bathroom. They observed clumps of hair had been cut off, on the floor, while the defendant was in the bathroom,” prosecutor Henry Sousa said in court.

Williams’ defense attorney, Carlos Brito, said in court there was nothing abnormal going on with his client in the bathroom.

“He had just arrived from work. And there’s nothing unusual about him being in the bathroom shortly after 5 p.m., after he finished work, or even doing his hair or whatever he was doing,” Brito said.

Target released a statement about the incident Thursday.

“We have no tolerance for this type of behavior in our stores, and we have procedures, policies, and training in place to keep our stores safe,” the company said.

Williams posted bail and was released with a GPS ankle bracelet. The judge ordered him to stay at home when he isn’t at work, to stay away from the Target, and to avoid the victim and anyone under the age of 18.

