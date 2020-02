SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - An officer seized 250 bags of heroin in Seekonk on Saturday night.

The officer conducted a motor vehicle stop when they discovered 65 grams of heroin inside the car, police said.

One person was placed under arrest. Their name has not been released.

One of the cars stops Officer Jacques conducted last night resulted in an arrest and the seizure of 250 bags of heroin totaling 65 grams. Nice work! pic.twitter.com/lo5Mz532ZO — Seekonk Police Dept. (@SeekonkPD) February 16, 2020

