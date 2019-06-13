250 truckloads of dirt dumped inside Gillette Stadium ahead of Monster Jam

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The home turf of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots has been covered in 7,500 tons of dirt ahead this weekend’s Monster Jam.

Gillette Stadium says 250 truckloads of dirt were dumped onto the stadium floor Wednesday in preparation of Saturday’s monster truck series event.

Dirt isn’t all that’s needed. Crews will spend 500 man hours installing 100,000-square-feet of plastic and 6,000 sheets of plywood to cover the turf. In addition, 1,200-square-feet of banners and 30 gallons of paint will be used to create the track.

Prior to the event, A pit party will take place outside the stadium in Lot 5 from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Fans can view the Monster Jam trucks up close and meet the drivers.

Trucks will begin racing, jumping, and freestyling at 7 p.m.

