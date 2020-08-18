$25K bail for Whitman woman charged in death of her 2-year-old daughter

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Whitman woman has been ordered held on $25,000 cash bail after pleading not guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from the death of her 2-year-old daughter last year.

Shaniqua Leonard, 29, was arraigned in Brockton Superior Court on manslaughter and reckless endangerment charges in connection with the death of 2-year-old Lyric Farrell, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced.

If Leonard posts bail, she has been ordered to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, have no contact with her additional children, abstain from drug and alcohol use, undergo mental health screenings, and not carry a firearm.

Emergency crews responding to a 911 call from Leonard who said her daughter was unresponsive at 863 Washington St. #3 in Whitman shortly after midnight on Dec. 28 transported Lyric to Brockton Hospital.

She was later flown to Boston Children’s Hospital after a subdural hematoma was found on her brain, the DA’s office said.

On Dec. 31, 2019 around 3 p.m., Lyric was taken off of life support.

Leonard allegedly failed to obtain immediate medical attention for her daughter who the DA’s office says was showing signs of medical distress.

An autopsy conducted by the Office of the State Medical Examiner found that Lyric died as a result of complications from blunt force trauma head injuries, the DA’s office added.

Lyric reportedly had a subdural hematoma, subarachnoid hematoma, and hemorrhaging of her optic nerve and retina.

Doctors indicated that the injuries could not have been caused by Lyric banging her own head, which Leonard claimed to investigators, according to the DA’s office.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 22.

Shaniqua Leonard pleads not guilty in connection with the death of her 2 year old daughter in Whitman last December…autopsy results are chilling to hear #7news pic.twitter.com/NgyYOh4jV5 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 18, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)