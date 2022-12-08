A $25,000 reward is now being offered for information about the attack on power substations in North Carolina.

Investigators say that someone shot the substations with a high-powered rifle, knocking out power for thousands of people.

Nearly two dozen shell casings were found at the scene.

Police have not released a motive, but said they are looking at online forums encouraging attacks on critical infrastructure.

Power is now fully restored to the area.

