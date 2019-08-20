26 named Myra Kraft Community MVPs in special ceremony

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots owner Robert Kraft recognized volunteers from across New England at a special ceremony Tuesday in honor of his late wife.

The New England Patriots Foundation gave the Myra Kraft Community MVP Award to 26 people in a ceremony at Gillette Field in Foxborough.

Kraft said his wife loved to help people.

“You represent what she was about. In helping the most disadvantaged, or the people who need hope,” Kraft said. “And we want to connect with the volunteers who help these groups.”

Each award-winner was given a grant to go toward the causes they support.

