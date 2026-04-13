MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A school bus crashed into a tree in Mashpee after the driver suffered a medical emergency Monday morning.

Police say the bus was taking kids to Quashnet Intermediate School and Kenneth C. Coombs School at the time.

Officials say the crash happened on Old Barnstable Road and the driver is in critical condition.

Knox Oberg was on the bus when it veered off the road.

“I kept telling them to be quiet so we could get over this quickly,” Oberg said. “Ms. Amy was acting strange, and we passed a stop sign, and then right after that, Ms. Amy, her eyes were slowly [closing]. We tried to put her foot off the pedal but it was already too late because she crashed.”

The Mashpee fire chief said the driver lost consciousness before the crash. When crews arrived, an officer helped get her out from the bus.

26 students were on board at the time of the crash.

One student was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but no serious injuries came as a result. All students were released to family members or to neighbors with parental supervision after the crash.

“We had one individual, an elementary school girl that was emotional and we couldnt get in touch with her parents,” Mashpee fire chief Joseph Peltier said. “It seemed like at that point I was talking to a school resource officer and she was brought to another ambulance and she ended up being transported to [a] hospital, not for injuries, but more of emotional support.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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