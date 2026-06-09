BOSTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced charges against 26 suspected gang members on Tuesday morning. Officials say they were involved in at least five murders and 19 attempted murders.

Law enforcement says many of the arrests were made in Essex County, specifically Lynn, Lawrence, and Haverhill.

“The Trinitarios have inflicted senseless violence and terror onto our communities,” Jeff Grimming, of the Department of Homeland Security, said. “From drug trafficking and gun violence to kidnapping and murder, all in furtherance of the racketeering conspiracy.”

As you read through the filings, you will see the boldness and jubris which is, quite frankly, astounding,” Leah Foley, U.S. Attorney, said. “It appears the charged defendants believed they were immune from prosecution. They were wrong.”

Of the 29, nine were arrested Tuesday morning. During the arrests, guns and drugs were seized as well.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)