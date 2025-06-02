HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man crashed his car into several monuments at the JFK Memorial Plaza in Holyoke Sunday morning.

Police said the 26-year-old man and one other passenger were pulled from the car early Sunday morning.

Both were administered NARCAN before being transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The driver was cited; officers will be seeking to charge him with OUI-Drugs and Wanton Destruction of Property greater than $1,200.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)