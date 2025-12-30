METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were on scene of a homicide investigation in Methuen overnight into Tuesday morning.

The district attorney’s office confirmed one person died, saying that individual was found unresponsive in a home on Lyndale Avenue.

Officials identified the victim as Dominga Romano.

Investigators say they found Romano unresponsive inside. State and local police collected evidence and took pictures on scene for hours.

Anthony Nunez-Romano, 26, of Methuen, is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning on murder and related firearms charges in connection to the incident.

A neighbor said she used to go to the same church as Romano, and that she used to work at a local high school. She remembered her as a lovely person and became emotional as she recalled hearing about what happened to her.

“I was kind of shocked,” her neighbor said. “I wasn’t kind of shocked, I was shocked. She’s a lovely woman. Its sad. We prayed for her.”

