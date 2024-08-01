LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old Lynn man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a 25-year-old woman in Lynn Wednesday, the Essex County District Attorney’s office announced.

The DA’s office in a statement said police first responded to the woman’s home on Lynnway Wednesday morning after her mother requested a wellness check.

Once on scene, the DA’s office said, officers found Brianna Welsh dead with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

The DA’s office said law enforcement arrested Zachary Vozzella in connection with the alleged stabbing.

Vozzella is expected to be arraigned in Lynn District Court at some point Thursday.

In addition to murder, court records Thursday morning showed Vozella has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

