METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old man is charged with shooting and killing his mother at their Methuen home Monday, according to officials.

Anthony Nunez-Romano, 26, of Methuen, was arraigned Tuesday morning for the murder of his mother, Dominga Romano, 55, of Methuen, the Office of Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker announced. Nunez-Romano was also charged with possessing a firearm without a firearm identification card, and defacing the serial number of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The prosecutor in the case said police went to do a well-being check on Romano Monday at approximately 5 p.m. after concerned friends had not heard from her. Officers said Nunez-Romano was at the house when they arrived and they questioned him.

“The defendant began to explain a bullet came through a window and Miss Romano had been shot in the back,” said Prosecutor Paige Timko.

Investigators then searched the home and found Romano dead in an upstairs bedroom. Police said they recovered a 9mm Glock, saw holes in the walls, and found shell casings.

“Officers observed that the females face was wrapped in paper towels and the body was wrapped in a comforter. As soon as officers removed the comforter they found signs of rigor mortis,” said Timko.

Romano taught Spanish at Lawrence High School and was a well-known volunteer in the community. Those that knew her closely remembered her as a wonderful person.

“She would come into work everyday, cheer everybody up and just be a lovely woman,” said one of Romano’s co-workers.

Court paperwork revealed Nunez-Romano was diagnosed with schizophrenia and autism, and investigators said he had been trying to coerce his mother to sign over the house to him.

Police have been called to the home previously and sent Nunez-Romano for mental health evaulations.

Nunez-Romano was ordered held without bail. He is scheduled to return to court for a probable cause hearing on February 20, 2026.

