26-year-old man found shot to death in car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Springfield police are searching for suspects after a 26-year-old man was found shot to death in a car.

Officers responded to Cambridge Street at about 9 p.m. Friday when the city’s ShotSpotter system detected gunshots in the area.

The victim was found in the driver’s seat of a car and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released his name.

No arrests or a motive have been announced. Police say they have recovered two firearms during the investigation.

No other details have been disclosed.

