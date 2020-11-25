26-year-old tree worker dies after being struck by falling tree in Sudbury

SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old Everett man was struck and killed by a falling tree in Sudbury on Wednesday, officials said.

The victim was doing contracting work at a home in the area of Ridge Hill Road and was taking down a tree when it fell on him and pinned him to the ground around 2:30 p.m., according to investigators.

Emergency crews rushed him to the hospital, but it was too late.

“It’s a tough situation any time but particularly the day before Thanksgiving,” Sudbury Police Cheif Scott Nix said. “It’s unfortunate that in all of our line of work here, we see that a life can be taken so quickly and abruptly and young.”

The man’s name has not been released.

No additional details were immediately available.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is assisting with an investigation.

