MORRIS, Conn. (AP) — Authorities in western Connecticut said more than two dozen people on their way to a wedding reception escaped from a van that caught fire.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon in Morris, about five miles south of Litchfield. The minibus-style limousine was headed to South Farms when it caught fire, destroying the vehicle.

Firefighters were on the scene at approximately 4:35 p.m. and had the fire under control shortly after. No injuries were reported among the 27 people riding in the van. The van’s capacity was 32.

Morris Fire Marshal David Hardt said the fire is under investigation.

