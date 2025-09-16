FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a homicide in Fitchburg where a 40-year-old victim was found stabbed to death Tuesday.

Officials say the stabbing took place at a home on Chester Street around 5:30 a.m.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

“I certainly don’t like living in an area where there’s a shooting or a stabbing, you’re afraid to come out sometimes,” Michelle Souza, a concerned neighbor, said.

Police say the stabbing was not a random act of violence and the suspect and victim knew each other.

“Not surprised,” said one neighbor, when asked what she thought about the police presence. “It’s like the second time in a year.”

