TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was injured in a shooting in Taunton Sunday night, police said.

At around 10:56 p.m., officers responded to East Britannia Street for a report of a man shot, according to the Taunton Police Department.

Soon after police arrived, the 27-year-old victim showed up at Morton Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, officials said.

The shooting remains under investigation. No information was available about any possible arrests.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)