BOSTON (WHDH) - A distraught mother spoke to 7NEWS from Jamaica. She said her 26-year-old son, Ky’Mani Reynolds, was shot and killed at a Hyde Park restaurant early Monday morning.

“Heinous acts like that, they tear at the fabric of the community; they’re an assault on the sanctity of life,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “We’re gonna do everything we can to hold people accountable in those situations.”

Police arrested Oliver Derima, 27, and charged him with murder. He did not show his face in court.

Prosecutors say there was a fight at the restaurant, and videos show Derima firing a gun.

“Mr. Oliver Derima did approach Mr. Reynolds while he was lying on his back, did brandish a weapon – a firearm- hover it towards Mr. Reynolds and fired at least twice at his chest and torso area,” Prosecutor Benjamin Sabol said.

Police say Derima took himself to the hospital, and that’s where he was arrested.

“I’m arguing it was not my client,” Defense Attorney Anthony Ellison said.

In all, five people were shot. Derima’s defense attorney said his client was one of them.

“He got shot, ah, twice,” Ellison said. “The biggest concern I had in the police report: it says there was a struggle with someone else.”

For now, Reynolds’ friends and family are mourning his loss, saying he moved to the States with his dad 10 years ago, worked for a trash company, and played soccer.

“The time when I talked to him – the last time, I prayed with him. He said, ‘mommy I gonna do the right thing,'” Reynolds’ mother said.

A GoFundMe to support Reynolds’ family can be found here.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)