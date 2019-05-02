28 golden retrievers rescued in animal cruelty case arrive at Mass. shelter

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - More than two dozen golden retrievers that were rescued following a lengthy animal cruelty investigation arrived this week at the Sweet Paws Rescue shelter.

Sweet Paws Rescue said in a Facebook post that a Massachusetts breeder who is facing four counts of felony animal cruelty was ordered to surrender 28 golden retrievers. Dozens of more cruelty charges are pending.

Because the investigation is ongoing, the rescue said it was unable to share specific details on the nature of the cruelty case.

The dogs have a “host of medical issues,” including ear infections, unvaccinated, parasites, a series of genetic issues including heart murmurs, eye afflictions, and matted wounds, according to the shelter. None of them are spayed or neutered.

All of the dogs have since been bathed, de-matted, and fed. The rescue says they “look good” but there are still a “whole host of internal issues” that need to be dealt with.

The rescue is turning to the public for help in caring for the dogs. Donations are needed to help cover the cost for their rehabilitation and to ensure they are all spayed and neutered.

Adoption applications are not currently available. The shelter plans to update the public on the dogs’ status after they complete behavioral and medical evaluations.

To make a donation, click here.

