BOSTON (WHDH) - 28 people, including eight children, were displaced after a fire in Easton Boston was put out, leaving at least nine firefighters needing medical attention.

“I got scared, my heart started racing,” said Julian Zapata, who lived next door. “I just ran upstairs to make sure everyone got out. You could feel the intensity- as soon as I opened door, I had to close it cause it was so intense. It was overwhelming.”

Crews could be seen working in the already intense heat on several rooftops on Princeton Street around 6 p.m., near the intersection with Shelby Street.

The fire have burned thru and the rear porches have collapsed .Companies have been battling fire on all 3 floors and the 2 exposure buildings. pic.twitter.com/tQJmUVlN20 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 19, 2022

Boston Fire said on social media that all residents were able to make it out and that the incident involved three three-decker homes, with the building at 316 Princeton Street being the scene of the main fire.

The department told 7NEWS that no residents were injured, but nine firefighters required medical care.

“The first-arriving firefighters went through their air, oxygen tanks real fast, they were overheated very quick so, it was important to get relief here,” said Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke. “The heat has been a problem today, we’ve had firefighters in and out because the heat is so bad.”

Most of the crew members were treated for heat exhaustion, with four treated at the scene and five taken to a hospital.

Nearly 150 firefighters assisted in putting out the flames.

