28 to remain on Scientology ship in Curacao in measles scare

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao (AP) — Authorities in Curacao say that 17 crew members and 11 passengers must stay aboard a ship owned by the Church of Scientology that was quarantined at the Dutch Caribbean island following a confirmed case of measles.

Dr. Izzy Gerstenbluth said Saturday that the group is required to stay on the 440-feet Freewinds ship until May 13 because they are still at risk of contracting measles after a female crew member was diagnosed with the disease.

He said the remaining crew members and passengers, which totaled more than 300, are free to leave the ship that has been quarantined in Curacao for a week and are not a threat to anyone.

Church officials have not returned messages for comment.

The ship was previously quarantined in St. Lucia.

