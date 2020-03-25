29 new positive COVID-19 cases in NH, state total now 137 with 1 coronavirus-related death

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 29 new positive COVID-19 cases in the Granite State on Wednesday, bringing the total to 137 with one coronavirus-related death.

The news cases include 12 men, 16 women, and one girl under the age of 18, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

Fourteen of the cases are in Rockingham County, 10 of the cases are in Hillsboro County, two are from Strafford County, and there is one case each in Belknap, Grafton, and Merrimack counties.

Thirteen of the new cases have no identified risk factors.

Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in the majority of counties, health officials said.

The remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

Six of the new cases are currently hospitalized.

New Hampshire reported its first death earlier this week.

