WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of people were forced out of their homes after a triple-decker went up in flames in Worcester on Sunday night.

Firefighters responding to a three-alarm fire at 16 Cargill Ave. found flames had moved throughout the building, including into the basement and the attic.

An adjacent building also experienced experienced damage.

A total of 29 residents of both buildings were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)