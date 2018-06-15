PASADENA, Calif. (WHDH) — A 29-pound cat named Chubbs may go up for adoption after it was found walking down a busy California street.

Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA took the 10-year-old Himalayan mix into their shelter earlier this week.

Staff removed Chubbs’ deep, painful mats during hours of grooming, according to the humane society.

He is currently residing in a staff office because he is too large to fit comfortably in a kennel.

The humane society is looking for Chubbs’ owner but if no one comes forward to claim him, he will be available for adoption on Sunday at 11 a.m.

