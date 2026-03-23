BOSTON (WHDH) - A 29-year-old man was arraigned in a West Roxbury court Monday in connection to an incident at the Forest Hills MBTA station in Jamaica Plain on Friday.

Micah Martin, of Hyde Park, is facing 15 charges including one count of armed carjacking, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, assault with a dangerous weapon (knife), resisting arrest, disorderly conduct on a public conveyance, four counts of assault and battery attempt to disarm a police officer, and six counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

On Friday at approximately11:15 a.m., transit police responded to the Forest Hills bus station for reports of a man armed with a butcher knife threatening to stab a bus driver and the wheels of the bus, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan. When police responded they found a man, later identified as Martin, and a struggle ensued.

7NEWS obtained video of the incident showing transit police take down Martin. During the struggle, authorities said he lunged at one of the officers and tried to grab his gun. Police said an officer’s weapon discharged but no one was struck. Police are investigating how the weapon was discharged.

The initial officer involved suffered a knee injury and was taken to a hospital. A second officer involved was also taken to a hospital.

Martin was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on March 30.

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