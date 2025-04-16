BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old man accused of leading police on a pursuit from Lowell to Bolton Wednesday was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, officials said.

At around 1:13 a.m., troopers responding to reports of a stopped vehicle on I-495 South in Lowell found the driver asleep at the wheel in the middle lane of the highway, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The driver — later identified as Kristopher Cole, of Newburyport — suddenly woke up and drove away, police said in a statement. The vehicle reached speeds of around 100 mph as police followed, troopers said.

Police deployed a tire deflation device, but even with all four tires deflated, the driver continued on I-495 South into Bolton, the statement said. At around 1:45 a.m., the vehicle came to a complete stop and troopers arrested Cole.

Cole was charged with failure to stop, operating under the influence of alcohol, and possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card.

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Lawrence District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)