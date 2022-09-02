CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old Boston man has been killed in a fatal pedestrian crash in a Cambridge parking lot, according tot he Middlesex DA and Cambridge Police Commissioner.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Matthew Barker of Boston was hit and killed in a parking lot by a man in his 20s driving a box truck registered to a local restaurant. Upon arrival, he was unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.

