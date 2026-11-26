CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old man was shot and killed at a Chelsea High School football game Wednesday night, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim was identified by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office as Robert Acosta, of Boston.

Chelsea police said they responded to a report of a fight during the football game between Chelsea High School and East Boston High School at the Chelsea High School football field at approximately 7:44 p.m.

Witnesses told 7NEWS the winning trophy was being presented when a fight broke out on the field’s sideline, and the sound of what appeared to be a gunshot was captured on cellphone camera. Chelsea police said Acosta was involved in the physical fight with other males.

“When I looked up, I looked to my right and to my left, and I just saw everybody running. I’m just looking, I saw everyone just running,” one witness said.

Police said Acosta received medical treatment on scene before being taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Acosta’s brother told 7NEWS he and their mother were both working when they received the call from the hospital that he had died. He is remembering his brother as a social person with many friends from Chelsea, which is why he says his brother was at the game.

In a statement, Chelsea Public Schools wrote in part, “Preliminary findings indicate that the victim was not a student at either Chelsea High School or East Boston High School and that this was an isolated incident. We are deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and extend our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

Chelsea Public Schools said counseling and emotional support services will be available to students and staff in the wake of the incident.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The shooting is under investigation by Massachusetts State Police assigned to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden‘s office and the Chelsea Police Department.

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