29K pounds of Jimmy Dean sausage links recalled due to possible metal contamination

(WHDH) — Nearly 30,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean pork and poultry sausage links that may be contaminated with pieces of metal have been recalled, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Monday.

The recall includes about 29,028 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat sausages that were produced and packaged on Aug. 4, 2018.

Consumers are urged to throw away 23.4-oz. pouches of “Jimmy Dean Heat ’n Serve Original Sausage Links made with Pork and Turkey” with a use by date of Jan. 31, 2019. The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49.

The products subject to recall have an establishment number “EST. 19085” on the back of the product packaging. The items were shipped to an establishment in Tennessee, where the product was further distributed to retail stores nationwide.

FSIS says it has received five complaints about pieces of metal in the sausage.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

