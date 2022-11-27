BOSTON (WHDH) - A crowd of local officials and city residents gathered at Martin’s Park in the Seaport to ring in the holiday season.

The park, dedicated in memory of the Boston Marathon Bombing’s youngest victim, Martin Richard, features a pirate ship that is lit up for the holiday season. Those gathered watched as it was illuminated with 1,500 lights.

Mayor Wu, who was on hand, said the park is one of her favorite places in the city.

“We live in such an amazing city and this is a time when people need a little celebration,” she said.

Santa Clause and the Grinch were both in attendance and took pictures with children.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)