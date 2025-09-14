WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Amputee Soccer Cup is back in New England, with athletes from across the country showcasing their skills.

“We’re showcasing the growth of amputee soccer in the United States and celebrating the community and competing,” said Nicoli Calabria, founder of the New England Revolution Amputee Soccer Team, who called the sport the “fastest on one leg.”

Four members of the New England Amputee Soccer Team, including U.S. Captain Calabria, just helped the National Team qualify for the 2026 Amputee World Cup, and they’re competing on home turf, looking to regain the trophy, having won the inaugural tournament in 2023.

For the first time, women’s amputee soccer teams will also take part, following Team USA’s historic second-place finish at the maiden Women’s Amputee World Cup last November. Alongside the competition, the weekend in Weymouth will include youth clinics, community activities, and a festival atmosphere.

Learn more: https://www.usampsoccer.org/usampcup

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)